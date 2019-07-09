Featured Stories

Headlines

  1. 10-Year Ago Fire Burns A Hole On St. Johnsbury’s Main Street
  2. Downtown Parking Plan Moving Forward In Littleton
  3. International Panel Asked To Probe Landfill Expansion In Coventry
  4. Newport I-91 Access Road Closed
  5. Superior Court: Prosecutor Objects To More Time Off For Murder Conspirator

Opinion

Letters

Vermont Rights Declaration Ignored By H.57 - Jay Iselin

The Declaration of Independence of 1776, is actually a law document, forming the preamble in books of Vermont state law. Right to Life, and Right to Liberty (of mind, of conscience) then, are the paramount foundations of our government. Yet today, Vermont’s own Rights Declaration is in danger.

Columns

Joseph Kenney: The Next N.H. Chief Justice

New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald has been nominated by the Governor to serve as the next New Hampshire Chief Justice to the State Supreme Court, replacing the outgoing Chief Justice Robert Lynn. It appears the confirmation vote will take place at the next Governor and Council meeting in Littleton. I would encourage our District 1 Executive Councilor, Michael Cryans of Hanover to support his nomination.

Columns

Democrats Risk Irrelevancy in Sprint to the Left

As the roughly two dozen Democrats seeking their party's nomination for president continue to gleefully sink their teeth into one another, the portrait that has emerged is of a band of self-serving pols who've shed self-respect in favor of pandering to...

Columns

Humor the Cure for What Ails America

It's never too late for a good belly laugh. July 1 was, unofficially, International Joke Day. The origins of the day are unclear, but whoever started it was on to something - because our country sure could use a good belly laugh about now. Which ...

Columns

About Men, Women, Interruptors and the Post-Woke Age

When a woman keeps talking over a man who refuses to listen and is trying to interrupt her, that is at most an annoyance and a breach of courtesy. If the woman and the man happen to be in a romantic or familial relationship, it is also grounds for some...