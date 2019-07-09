Featured Stories
A group of local softball players from Lyndon, Newport, Bradford and St. Johnsbury recently travelled to Pittsfield, Mass. to compete in the Babe Ruth New England Regional 14U Championship.
The Declaration of Independence of 1776, is actually a law document, forming the preamble in books of Vermont state law. Right to Life, and Right to Liberty (of mind, of conscience) then, are the paramount foundations of our government. Yet today, Vermont’s own Rights Declaration is in danger.
New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald has been nominated by the Governor to serve as the next New Hampshire Chief Justice to the State Supreme Court, replacing the outgoing Chief Justice Robert Lynn. It appears the confirmation vote will take place at the next Governor and Council meeting in Littleton. I would encourage our District 1 Executive Councilor, Michael Cryans of Hanover to support his nomination.
As the roughly two dozen Democrats seeking their party's nomination for president continue to gleefully sink their teeth into one another, the portrait that has emerged is of a band of self-serving pols who've shed self-respect in favor of pandering to...
It's never too late for a good belly laugh. July 1 was, unofficially, International Joke Day. The origins of the day are unclear, but whoever started it was on to something - because our country sure could use a good belly laugh about now. Which ...
When a woman keeps talking over a man who refuses to listen and is trying to interrupt her, that is at most an annoyance and a breach of courtesy. If the woman and the man happen to be in a romantic or familial relationship, it is also grounds for some...