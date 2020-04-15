The clock stopped on Joe's Pond at 6:07 a.m. on Wendesday, April 15, 2020, marking the ice Out moment in the annual guessing game. The Joe's Pond Association will announce the winner on a later date. According to Ice Out contest records, in the 32 years of the contest, the ice has only gone out three times earlier than April 15: April, 5, 2010, April 8, 2012 and April 12, 2016. Last year the clock stopped on April 25.
Block Drops, Clock Stops On Joe's Pond Ice Out Contest
