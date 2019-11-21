Bailey Thomas Culver - Obituary

On Nov. 18, 2019, Bailey Thomas Culver, of Bethlehem, N.H., died surrounded by his friends and family. Bailey battled Stage IV Neuroblastoma for most of his young life. In the medical community, Bailey was the only child known to have both Cystic Fibrosis and Stage IV Neuroblastoma concurrently. Bailey touched the lives of everyone he met, inspiring many through his courageous battle. Bailey will be remembered for his sense of humor, his colorful language, strength, and his powerful love for his family and friends. During his many hospital stays both at Dartmouth and Boston Children’s Bailey charmed doctors and nurses with his courageous spirit and quick smile. Bailey enjoyed nerf gun fights with family and friends, playing cowboy, and hunting with his Dad and brother. Bailey loved school both his Sunday School class at St. Rose of Lima and the short time he was able to attend preschool at Bethlehem Elementary School.
Bailey is survived by his parents Michael and Allison Culver, his sister Madison and brother-in-law Adam Cryans ( Lyme), his brother Brockton, Aunts and Uncles: Matt and Molly Culver ( Lisbon), Martin and Amber Culver ( Whitefield), Dan and Meghan Stinsen ( Jefferson), Cousins: Danny, Brody, Bryce and Grace his grandparents: Thomas and JoAnn Culver (Lancaster), Arlene Nallon ( O’Fallon, Mo.), and Avelina Bailey ( Lake Placid, N.Y.) His Great-Grandmother Dolores Nallon (O’Fallon, Mo.) and a large extended family.
Calling hours will be Friday, Nov. 22, from 3-6 p.m., at the Ross Funeral Home, Littleton Chapel. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 23, 11 a.m., at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with Father Mark Dollard Officiating. Burial will take place at the Maple Street Cemetery, Bethlehem. In Bailey’s memory donations may be made to Give Kids the World – a place that Bailey remembered as his Disney house. To make a donations please go to https://www.gktw.org/index.php. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.