Adam John Houghton Is Born

Marcus and Chanclyn Houghton, of Sutton, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Adam John Houghton.
He was born on Oct. 8, 2021 at Littleton Regional Healthcare. Adam weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 inches long.
He joins a sister, Victoria, age 5.
Adam’s maternal grandmother is Ann Graves, of Sutton, Vt.
His paternal grandparents are Lisle and Vicki Houghton, of Concord, Vt.
