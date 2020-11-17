Anthony and Abigail LaCoss of Lyndonville, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Alaina Marie LaCoss, at 1:29 a.m. on November 3, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Alaina weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19 inches long. She joins her brother Gabriel.
Maternal grandparents are Brian and Victoria Houghton. Maternal great-grandparents are Brian and Betty Wahl and Ruth Houghton.
Paternal grandparents are Jeremy LaCoss and Vicki Florence of Lyndonville, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are Brian and Nancy LaCoss and Diane Florence, all of Lyndonville, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.