Derek Bristol and Sarah Vance of St. Johnsbury, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Alan Paul Bristol, at 5:55 p.m. on April 16, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Alan weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 inches long. He joins his 2 year old brother, Jace Vance.
Maternal grandparents are Jesse Vance of Concord and Heidi Vance of St. Johnsbury. Maternal great-grandparents are Shir-Lee and Brad and Anne and Micheal.
Paternal grandparents are Marie O’Brien and Micheal O’Brien of St. Johnsbury and Paul Bristol of Whitefield, N.H. Paternal great-grandparents are Howard Patridge and Marilyn Burke and Lennard and Lucille Bristol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.