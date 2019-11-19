Cary and Jennifer Rogers of Groton, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Alayna Yvonne Rogers, at 3:05 p.m. on November 8, 2019 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Alayna weighed 5 pounds, 2 ounces and was 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Beth Jodoin of Montpelier, Vt. and Randy Jodoin of Waterbury, Vt. Maternal great-grandparents are Richard and Anne White of Waterbury Center, Vt. and the late Robert and Betty Jodoin.
Paternal grandparents are Jim and Lynn Rogers of Cabot, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are John and the late Rina Rogers of Barre, Vt. and Mary Moore and the late Steve Moore of Williamstown, Vt.
