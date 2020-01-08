Joshua Fleurie and Kailey Herbert of St. Johnsbury, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Alina Belle Teresa Fleurie, at 1:20 p.m. on December 27, 2019 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Alina weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19 inches long. She joins her brothers Emmett Fleurie, Baylor Fleurie and Dallas Foryno (cousin).
Maternal grandparents are Patricia Edwards of St. Johnsbury, Vt. and Scott Herbert of N.H. Maternal great-grandmother is Ellie Lovett of Franconia, N.H.
Paternal grandparents are Janiet Simard and Timothy Fleurie of Danville, Vt.
