Amelia Ann Van Zandt is Born

Ashley and Jonathan Van Zandt of Lyndonville Vt. announce the birth of their daughter Amelia Ann Van Zandt on July 24, 2020, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Amelia weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19.5 inches long. She joins her 3-year-old brother Colin.
Maternal grandparents are Penny and Gerard Roy Jr. of Lyndonville Vt.
Paternal Grandparent is Cherie Van Zandt of Littleton, N.H.
