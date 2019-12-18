Ryan Bonneau and Ashley Millett of St. Johnsbury, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Amelia Rose Bonneau, at 8:52 a.m. on December 10, 2019 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Amelia weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20-3/4 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Bob and Brenda Millett of Barre, Vermont.
Paternal grandparents are Marie Bonneau of Addison, Vermont and David Bonneau of Derby, Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.