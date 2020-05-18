Brandon Noyes and Shyane Walker of Lyndonville, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Andrew Herman Noyes, at 10:08 a.m. on May 13, 2020. Andrew weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Hillary and Todd McCosco of Danville, Vt. and Ryan and Katie Walker of Jamestown, Ct.
Paternal grandparents are Kim and Herman Noyes of Concord, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are Maurice and Sharon Noel of Lyndonville, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.