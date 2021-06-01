Sigrid Lium and husband Aleks Zosuls of Cambridge, Mass. announce the birth of their daughter, Annika Lium Zosuls. She was born on May 26, 2021, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Mass.
Annika weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
She joins a brother, Erik Lium Zosuls, age 3.
Her maternal grandparents are Judy Howland, Hartland, Vt., and Sten Lium, North Concord, Vt.
Annika’s paternal grandparents are Rose and Andris Zosuls, Locust Valley, N.Y.
