Daniel Jones and Chelsea Sanville of St. Johnsbury, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Araya Lanae Jones, on June 22, 2022. Araya weighed 6 pounds, .08 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Amanda and Mark Sanville (Mimi and Papa) of Lyndonville.

Paternal grandparents are Brian Jones (Pops) of Concord and Naomi Perkins (Gma) of Sutton.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.