Asher Allen Bedor Simpson is Born

Sarah Simpson of Lyndonville, Vt. announces the birth of her son, Asher Allen Bedor Simpson, at 3:29 a.m. on July 9, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Asher weighed 7 pounds, 2.5 ounces and was 19 inches long. He joins his brother Harrison Simpson.
Maternal grandparents are Jeffrey and Mary Simpson of Lyndonville, Vt.
Paternal grandmother is Melissa Bedor of Newark, Vt.
