Nicholas and Desiree Brock of Holland, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Asher Allen Brock, at noon on July 27, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury. Asher weighed 10 pounds, 9 ounces and was 21 inches long. He joins his brother Ryker.
Maternal grandmother is Terri Cortes of Derby, Vt.
Paternal grandfather is Brian Brock of Morgan, Vt.
