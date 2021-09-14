Nash Nunn and Danielle Hallam of West Danville, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Aslanova Luna Nunn, at 21:18 on September 7, 2021, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Aslanova weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Carin White of Mill Spring, N.C. Maternal great-grandparents are Tim and Janice Hallam of Garland, Me.
Paternal grandparents are Jessie and Rose Nunn of West Danville, Vt.
