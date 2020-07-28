Robert Drown and Samantha Ross of Wheelock, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Aubree Rose Drown, at 3:22 p.m. on July 17, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Aubree weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 19¾ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lynn Whitcomb and Brian Whitcomb of Sheffield.
Paternal grandparents are LoriLee and Russell Drown of Danville. Paternal grandparents are Sharon and Kerwin Flanders of East Haven.
