Austin William Duckett Is Born

Amanda and Ian Duckett, of Fairfax, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Austin William Duckett, on April 14, 2020, at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vt.
Austin weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 21 inches long.
He joines a brother, Dylan Richard.
Grandparents are Susie Duckett, Danville, Vt., Richard Duckett, of Jeffersonville, Md., and Richard and Kim Mosher, Temple, Maine. Great-grandma is Evelyn Kelley, of Waitsfield, Vt.
