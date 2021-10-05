Michael Durocher and Aubrey Keene of Irasburg, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Averie Maddox Durocher at 5:23 a.m. on September 25, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Averie weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. She joins her brothers Dakota and Bradeigh and her sisters Kaydence and Hailey.
Maternal grandparents are Kimberly Merriam of Walden, Vt. and Edward Keene of East Hardwick, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Pam Durocher of Glens Falls, N.Y. and the late Alfred Durocher of Coventry, Vt.
