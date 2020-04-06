Jason Ball and Callie Austin would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Avianna Grace Ball, at 2:23 a.m. on April 1, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Avianna weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19 inches long. She joins her brother Kolby Ball.
Maternal grandparents are Dan and Charity Austin of Concord.
Paternal grandparents are Gail and Buddy Ball of Lunenburg.
