Thomas and Amanda Fiske of Monroe, N.H., announce the birth of their son, Kaleb Benjamin Fiske, at 3:43 p.m. on September 16, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Kaleb weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19-3/4 inches long. He joins his brothers Gavin and Thomas II.
Maternal grandparents are Susan and Paul Hedstrom and Dale and Stephanie Piadade.
Paternal grandparents are Rose Morris and Robert Morris. Paternal great-grandparents are Deb Fiske and Mike Reed.
