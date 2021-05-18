Jeremiah Leonard and Michalla Wescom announce the birth of their son, Jonathan Scott Leonard 2nd, at 11:16 a.m. on May 7, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Jonathan weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces and was 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Cindy Wescom and the late Wendell Wescom of Lowell, Vt. Maternal great-grandparents are Emma Thompson of Eden, Vt. and the late Mildred Wescom.
Paternal grandparents are Jonathan and Colleen Leonard of Sutton, Vt. and Wanita Humphrey of Greensboro, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are Merton and Nancy Leonard of West Burke, Vt. and Linda Black of St. Johnsbury, Vt.
