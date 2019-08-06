Thomas and Krystle Blakeney of Bradford, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Allison Carol Ann Blakeney. Allison weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19 inches long. She joins her brothers Dusty and Austin Carter.
Maternal grandparents are Kathy Rathburn and Charles Morse of Bradford, Vt. Maternal great-grandmother is Sylvia Sleeper of Bradford, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Caroline and Tim Doody of Tunbridge, Vt.
