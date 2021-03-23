Brandon Thresher and Jennifer Knights of Lyndonville, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Aliyah Annalise Jane Thresher, at 6:31 p.m. on March 14, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Aliyah weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19-1/2 inches long. She joins her brothers Cameron and Nico.
Maternal grandparents are Ann Champney and Micheal O’dell of Waterford and Timothy Knights of Barnet. Maternal great-grandparents are Bruce Rowe and Sheila Rowe of St. Johnsbury.
Paternal grandparents are Michelle and Martin Larrabee of Danville. Paternal great-grandparents are Judy and Micheal Parker of N. Danville.
