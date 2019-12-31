Dakota Gamble and Lisa Wagner of Barton, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Bayley Rae Gamble, at 5:40 p.m. on December 15, 2019 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Bayley weighed 4 pounds, 1 ounce and was 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Raymond and Edna Wagner of Orleans, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Donna Cyr of St. Johnsbury and Steve Gamble of Lyndonville. Paternal great-grandmother is Barbara Faufaw of Kirby, Vt.
