Patrick McElroy of East St. Johnsbury and Mandi Theberge of Lyndonville, announce the birth of their son, Benjamin Louis McElroy, at 6:32 p.m. on June 9, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Benjamin weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.25 inches long. He joins his brother Connor McElroy and his sister Emma McElroy.
Maternal grandparents are Sandra Theberg of Stratford Hollow, N.H. and the late Robert Corey, formerly of Groveton, N.H. Maternal great-grandparents are the late Esmond Willis and the late Ellsworth Willis.
