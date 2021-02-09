Joshua Smith and Hannah Jenkins of Lisbon, N.H., announce the birth of their daughter, Bowie Ann Smith, at 8:14 p.m. on January 27, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Bowie weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19.25 inches long. She joins her brother Orion Smith.
Maternal grandmother is Christine Briggs of N.H. Maternal great-grandparents are Harry Briggs and Margaret Briggs, both of Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Wendell Smith and Sandy Libby, both of N.H.
