Jesse and Brittany Currie of Lyndonville, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Brantley Michael Currie, at 1:35 p.m. on November 30, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Brantley weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. He joins his brother Holden Currie and his sister Kaydence Currie.
Maternal grandparents are Nancy and Ronald (late) Cote of Lyndonville, Vt. Maternal great-grandparents are Iris and Donald (late) Cote of Jay, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Michael and Kathy Currie of Charleston, Vt.
