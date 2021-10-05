Kyle Jewett and Haley Lakin of Woodsville, N.H., announce the birth of their son, Brayden Scott Jewett, at 12:12 p.m. on September 29, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Brayden weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Karen Lakin and James Lakin Jr. of Groton, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Brenda Jewett and Craig Jewett of Haverhill, N.H.
