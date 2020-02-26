Brooke Jeanne Lyons Is Born

Cass and Melissa Lyons of Island Pond, Vt. announce the birth of their daughter, Brooke Jeanne Lyons, on Jan. 22, 2020 at North Country Hospital, Newport, Vt.
Brooke weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.
She joins brothers Braxton Lyons, age 7, and Marcel Lyons, age 3.
Maternal grandparents are Reno and Jeanne Gervais of Island Pond. Maternal great-grandparents are Marcel and Anita Gervais of Island Pond and the late Albert and Simone Cloutier of Stark, N.H.
Paternal grandparents are Geoff and Betsy Lyons of Kill Devils Hills, N.C. Paternal great-grandparents are Janet Lyons of Middlebury, Vt., the late William Lyons, and the late George and Phyllis Parton of Middlebury, Vt.
