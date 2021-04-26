Eric Berthiaume and Aurora Bigelow of Lyndonville, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Bryan Michael-Trevor Berthiaume, at 6:54 p.m. on April 14, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Bryan weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Maternal grandmother is Kim Dwyer of Lyndonville. Maternal great-grandparents are Davine Bigelow and Walter Bigelow of Lyndonville.
Paternal grandparents are Darcy and Brian Berthiaume of Lyndonville. Paternal great-grandparents are Marie and David Willson of Lyndonville.
