Carlos Perez III and Natasha Long of St. Johnsbury, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Carlos Manuel Perez IV, at 1:08 p.m. on September 15, 2019 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Carlos weighed 7 pounds, 2.5 ounces and was 21.5 inches long. He joins his brothers Ezrah and Raven and his sister Kaileigh.
Maternal grandparents are Sandie Johnson-Long and Tim Aiken of Barnet. Maternal great-grandparents are Josie and Collin Lorimer of St. Johnsbury.
Paternal grandparents are Carlos Manuel Perez Jr. of Littleton, N.H. and Shantel D. Blake of Tampa, Fl. Paternal great-grandparents are Maria Rodriguez of Bronx, N.Y. and Webster Blake of Jamaica.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.