Ceciliah Jade Calloway Is Born

Jesse and Dwayne Calloway, of Newport, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Ceciliah Jade Calloway, on June 3, 2021.
The birth took place in the Calloway’s residence with Dwayne helping to deliver his daughter.
Ceciliah weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces and was 18 inches long. She joins siblings Trey 16, Evan 11, Acadiah 9, Azaliah 6 and Aletah 2.
Maternal grandparents are Nadine and Larry Fox from West Charleston and Meme Lucy and Pepe Albert from heaven.
Paternal grandparents are Bernadette Dewing and Kevin Wheeler from Newport and Francis and Raymond Dewing from Derby.
