Matthew and Audrey O’Brien of St. Johnsbury, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Charles Bird O’Brien, at 12:38 on June 24, 2020 in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Charles weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce and was 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Bird Southern and Anne Wilson of Alpine, N.Y. Maternal great-grandfather is Toby O’Brien of South Carolina.
Paternal grandparents are Patricia and Michael O’Brien of Lyman, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.