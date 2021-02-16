Micah and Miranda Bullock, of Windom, Kansas, announce the birth of their daughter, Charlotte Ann Bullock, on Feb. 9, 2021, in Wichita, Kansas.
Charlotte weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19¾ inches long. She joins siblings Silas, age 2, and Samantha, age 1.
Maternal grandparents are Dan and Becky Martin, of Wheelock, Vt. Maternal great-grandparents are Ed and Audrey Richardson, Sheffield, Vt., Peter and Rita Martin, of Wheelock, Vt., and Barbara Martin, Lyndonville, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Clifton and Jane Bullock, Waterford, Vt. Paternal great-grandmothers are Linda Bullock, Waterford, Vt., and Winifred Orr, Waterford, Vt.
