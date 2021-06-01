Lincoln and Kathryn Lemieux of Barnet, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Lemieux, at 12:34 a.m. on May 23, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Charlotte weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Maternal grandfather is Michael Vereline of Barnet, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Joe and Valerie Lemieux of St. Johnsbury, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are Raymond and June Gendron of Newport, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.