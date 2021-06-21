Jake Mallett and Falicia Christman of East Burke, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Chase Wilder Mallett, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital on June 14, 2021. Chase weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was 22 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Calley Hanks of Lyndonville, Vt. and Rick Hanks of Lyndonville, Vt. Maternal great-grandparents are Gail Paradis of Concord, Vt., Gil Paradis of Concord, Vt. and Brian Christman of St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Sharon Mallett of Lyndonville, Vt. and Chris Rivers of Littleton, N.H. Paternal great-grandfather is Peter Mallett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.