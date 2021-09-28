Greg and Robyn Morrison of Barnet, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter Chloe Esther Morrison, at 1:19 a.m. on September 20, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Chloe weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20 inches long. She joins her sister Adeline.
Maternal grandparents are Al and Roxie Davis of Proctersville, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Les and Melody Morrison of Peacham, Vt. Paternal great-grandmother is Esther Chace of Monroe, N.H.
