Clara Sue Stuart Is Born Mar 21, 2023

Amanda Deming and Elvis Stuart, of McIndoe Falls, Vt., announced their daughter Clara Sue Stuart was born on March 15, 2023 at Littleton Regional Healthcare in Littleton, N.H.Clara weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20½ inches long. She joins siblings Morgan Stuart, 18, Logan Stuart, 15, Preston Deming, 6, and Grayson Deming, 2. Maternal grandparents are Penny Parker, of McIndoe Falls, George Dimick Jr., of Littleton, and Nancy Hood, of Newbury, Vt.Lois Young and Wally Selgimen, of St Johnsbury, Vt., are Clara's paternal grandparents.
