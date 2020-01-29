Jacob Daniels and Daisy Skinner-Steele of Lowell, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Clarence Walter Daniels, at 8:54 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Clarence weighed 6 pounds, 12.8 ounces and was 20¼ inches long. He joins his sister Alice P. Daniels.
Maternal grandparents are Todd Steele of Lyndonville, Vt. and Donna Skinner of Alabama.
Paternal grandparents are Walter Daniels of East Burke, Vt. and Karen Barss of New York.
