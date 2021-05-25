Joseph and Michele Burrington of Kirby, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Clark Joseph Burrington, at 12:49 p.m. on May 16, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Clark weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20-1/2 inches long. He joins his sister Teegan.
Maternal grandparents are Michael and Maria Blais of Mt. Holly, Vt. Maternal great-grandmother is Elaine Bibens of Poultney, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Brian and Gisele Burrington of Kirby, Vt.
