Jared and Elizabeth Richardson of Whitefish, Mont., announce the birth of their daughter, Colette Magnolia Richardson, on July 8, 2020 in Whitefish, Mont. Colette weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. She joins her brothers Arlo Richardson and Charles Richardson.
Maternal grandparents are Betsy and Gary Williams of Missoula, Mont.
Paternal grandparents are Bruce and Donna Richardson of Lyndonville, Vt. Paternal great-grandmother is Bonnie Fleming-Richardson of Sutton Vt.
