Brooke Horneck-Fielder and Brandon Delude, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Colson John Delude, on Dec. 11, 2020, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Colson weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20½ inches long. He joins siblings Breyson James Delude, Adalina Rose Riopel and Skyla Valentine Delude.
Maternal grandparents are Essence Allen, of Minnesota, and Mark Fournier, of Northfield, Vt.
Maternal great-grandmother is Marie Dukett Danis, of Burlington, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Tracy Delude and the late Connie Fordham and John Smith.
