Hunter and Sierra Page, of Newbury, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Colton Adam Page, at 7:21 p.m. on October 21, 2021 in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Colton weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19-3/4 inches long. He joins his sister, Payton Page.
Maternal grandparents are Adam and Tracie Longto of Bradford, Vt., and Molly Bondurant of Orford, N.H. Maternal great-grandparents are Alan and Judy Longto of Bradford, Vt., Bren Bennett of Orford, N.H., Debra Longto and Dale Williams of Newbury, Vt. and Richard Bondurant of Corinth, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Philip and Anna Page of Newbury, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are Patsy and John Cole of Newbury, Vt.
