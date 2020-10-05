Scott and Patrice Mason of St. Johnsbury, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Connor James Mason, at 7:22 p.m. on September 28, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Connor weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was 21 inches long. He joins his brother Isaac Mason.
Maternal grandmothers are Theresa Phillips of Medford, Ma. and Alison Carney of St. Johnsbury, Vt. Maternal great-grandmother is Donna Schraffa of Medford, Ma.
Paternal grandmother is Jodie Sumner of Waterford, Vt.
