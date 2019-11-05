Corey and Roxanne Young of Barton, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Corey Jacob Young Jr., at 8:15 a.m. on October 25, 2019 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Corey weighed 9 pounds, 11 ounces and was 21-1/4 inches long. He joins his sister Kaelyn.
Maternal grandmother is Alicia Lane. Maternal great-grandparents are the late Marian and Thompson Foster of Sumter, S.C., Geraldine Pearce of Darlington, S.C. and Raymond Stoepker.
Paternal grandparents are Cindy and Larry Young of Sutton, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are the late Gordon and Freda Walker and Glen and Lena Young, all of Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.