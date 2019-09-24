Dustin and Lizzi Jarry of Newport Center, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Declan Scott Jarry, at 8:15 a.m. on September 17, 2019 in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Declan weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Scott and Denise Stevens of Newport, Vt., Krista Knight of Danbury, N.H. and Richard Jarry of St. Johnsbury, Vt. Maternal great-grandparents are Beatrice and Jean-Pierre Coutu of Newport, Vt., Reg and Joe Guertin of Danville, Vt. and John and Anna Jarry of Lyndonville, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.