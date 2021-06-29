Derek Bristol Sr. and Sarah Vance of St. Johnsbury, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Derek Alan Bristol Jr., at 9:46 a.m. on June 19, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Derek weighed 6 pounds, 4.5 ounces and was 19-1/2 inches long. He joins his brothers Jace Vance and Alan Bristol.
Maternal grandparents are Heidi Vance and Jesse Vance. Maternal great-grandparents are Shir-lee Krajniak and Brad Bacon, Anne Greene, Gary Greene and Mike Vance.
Paternal grandparents are Marie O’Brien of St. Johnsbury, Vt. and Paul Bristol of Whitefield, N.H. Paternal great-grandmother is Marilyn Burke of Maidstone, Vt.
