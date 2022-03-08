Tyler and Katie Bocchino of Morrisville, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Dorothy Rose Bocchino, on February 24, 2022 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.

Maternal grandparents are Bill and Kathy Fitzpatrick of LaPlata, Md.

Paternal grandparents are TJ and Beth Bocchino of Mt. Arlington, NJ.

