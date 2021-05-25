Jonathan and Rebecca Page of St. Johnsbury, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Dylan James Page, at 4:21 p.m. on May 15, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Dylan weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 18-3/4 inches long. He joins his brother Jaxson Page.
Maternal grandparents are Patty and Jim Rancati of Concord, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Myra and Rodney Page of Waterford, Vt.
